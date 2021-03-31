LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,278 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after acquiring an additional 631,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after acquiring an additional 558,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,084,000 after acquiring an additional 314,656 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after buying an additional 178,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 161,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

