LPL Financial LLC Buys 27,034 Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.02% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 80,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 27,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter.

SNSR stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.82. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $35.64.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.