LPL Financial LLC Buys 5,637 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IEP. TheStreet cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

IEP opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.08. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -152.96%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.