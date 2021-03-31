LPL Financial LLC Buys 6,701 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 567,088 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 354,209 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $177.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day moving average of $157.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.93 and a 12-month high of $191.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

