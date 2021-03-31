LPL Financial LLC Buys 68,486 Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.29% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $34,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 251,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIK opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

