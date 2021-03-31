LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $5,106,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nasdaq by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 205,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 340,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,160,000 after acquiring an additional 31,404 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

NDAQ stock opened at $147.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.97 and its 200 day moving average is $133.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $151.46.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

