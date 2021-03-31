LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF opened at $139.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.