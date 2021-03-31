LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 478.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.50.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $278.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.76. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $294.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

