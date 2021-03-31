LPL Financial LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD opened at $309.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.14 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.55.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.25.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

