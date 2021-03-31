LPL Financial LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,513 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.38% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,272,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 102,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 73,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $19.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25.

