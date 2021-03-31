LPL Financial LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 166,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 420.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NUAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

