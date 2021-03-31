LPL Financial LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 224.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.78% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 400.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,179,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period.

Shares of THD opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $83.55.

