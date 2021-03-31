LPL Financial LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.60% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 161,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.43.

