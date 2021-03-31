LPL Financial LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,272,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 48,099 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,121,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NUMG opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

