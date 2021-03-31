LPL Financial LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CONE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.58 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

