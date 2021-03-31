LPL Financial LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Polaris worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PII opened at $135.55 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $140.93. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 410.76 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day moving average of $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,821 shares of company stock worth $25,054,195. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

