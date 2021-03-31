LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.45% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 338.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 62,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of MLN opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.