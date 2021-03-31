LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Discovery by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after buying an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Discovery by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after buying an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after buying an additional 1,134,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Discovery by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after buying an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after buying an additional 254,331 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Discovery’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

