LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NYSE HASI opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

