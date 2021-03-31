LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 451,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after acquiring an additional 131,399 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 34.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,060,000 after acquiring an additional 127,684 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,619,000 after acquiring an additional 111,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,651,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,045.46.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

SAM opened at $1,195.67 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $346.70 and a 52 week high of $1,236.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,101.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $989.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.95 million. Research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

