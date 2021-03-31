LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.73% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of BBH opened at $170.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.59. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $122.88 and a 1-year high of $197.28.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.