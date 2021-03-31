LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,750 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 93.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.06.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

