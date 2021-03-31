LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,707 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 84,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 66,476 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,543,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.74.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

