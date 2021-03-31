LPL Financial LLC Purchases 20,420 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EZU opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

