LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,926 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.38% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

FAAR opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

