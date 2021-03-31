LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 78,740 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in XPeng by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 260,575 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $1,569,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $106,126,000. Finally, Alibaba Group Holding Limited bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $133,466,000.

XPEV has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 price target on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of XPEV opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

