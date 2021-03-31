LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 229.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

