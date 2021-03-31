LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $259.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.87. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $115.90 and a twelve month high of $260.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

