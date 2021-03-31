LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS opened at $435.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -240.68 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.57 and a 1 year high of $547.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.01.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at $309,990,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $17,876,289 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.57.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

