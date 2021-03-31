LPL Financial LLC Sells 10,525 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $129,109,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,534 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $48,327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,828,000. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $44,357,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Shares of FE stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

