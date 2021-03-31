LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,850 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,130 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

NYSE STM opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.