LPL Financial LLC Sells 36,556 Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,556 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.16% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short Dow30 alerts:

Shares of DOG stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.