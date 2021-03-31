LPL Financial LLC Sells 36,556 Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,556 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.16% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DOG stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

About ProShares Short Dow30

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

