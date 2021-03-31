LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,950 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Royal Gold by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Royal Gold by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 17,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 147,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $2,119,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $86.27 and a one year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.38.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.27.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.