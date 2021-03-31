Lua Token (LUA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.18 Million

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Lua Token token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lua Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Lua Token has a total market cap of $9.18 million and $237,471.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 519,063.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.00292389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.87 or 0.00898417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00080801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00031777 BTC.

About Lua Token

Lua Token’s total supply is 206,642,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,017,804 tokens. Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/#

Buying and Selling Lua Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

