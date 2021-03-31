Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 10,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $467,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,415.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,368. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.41. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth about $222,000.

SILK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

