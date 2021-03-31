Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 482,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 440,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.
LHDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.89.
About Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops testing platform that provides molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID- 19 All- In- One Test Kit, that provides COVID- 19 result; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.