Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 482,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 440,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

LHDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.89.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 3,461,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,849,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

About Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops testing platform that provides molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID- 19 All- In- One Test Kit, that provides COVID- 19 result; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.