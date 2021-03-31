Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Short Interest Update

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:LMNX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.93. 25,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,904. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Luminex has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Luminex will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -190.48%.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,743 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

