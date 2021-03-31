Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUNMF shares. UBS Group cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

LUNMF stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

