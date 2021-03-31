Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

Lyft stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16. Lyft has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,635,602 shares of company stock valued at $299,859,391. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $42,175,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $7,829,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

