M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.13% of M/I Homes worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in M/I Homes by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $309,815.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $60.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

