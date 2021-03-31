Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 345,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $5,369,345.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,806.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 74.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,881,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,050,000 after acquiring an additional 858,129 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 2,465.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 148,377 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.09. Mack-Cali Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

