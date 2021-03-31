Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Trading Down 3.5%

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.76. 4,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 621,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mack-Cali Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 345,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,369,345.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,806.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,050,000 after acquiring an additional 858,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 70,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,213,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

