Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,579 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in M. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $70,818,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,971,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,288,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,998,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,192,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 907,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,066,000 after acquiring an additional 130,534 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.