Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Up 54.7% in March

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the February 28th total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,135. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 54,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 136,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 39,840 shares during the period.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

