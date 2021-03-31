Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 100,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,627,002 shares.The stock last traded at $88.40 and had previously closed at $88.75.

MGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average is $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,237,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,839,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Magna International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.