Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Down 27.9% in March

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of MYTAY remained flat at $$6.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24.

Separately, VTB Capital lowered Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid plans, SMS, postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

