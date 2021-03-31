Maincoin (MNC) Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maincoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maincoin has a market cap of $1.16 million and $7,253.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00049020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.95 or 0.00640135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00026529 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

