Maker Market Cap Achieves $2.09 Billion (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $2,097.91 or 0.03550762 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $65.54 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.00639465 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 5,376.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00016808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00067343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00026672 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

