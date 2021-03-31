MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Short Interest Down 27.5% in March

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

MMMB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. 43,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,437. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $107.88 million, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.99. MamaMancini’s has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.09.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

