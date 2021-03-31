MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Short Interest Down 27.5% in March

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

MMMB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. 43,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,437. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $107.88 million, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.99. MamaMancini’s has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.09.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.