Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.83% of Manchester United worth $18,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 167,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,713 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at $4,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANU. TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

NYSE:MANU opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Manchester United plc has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.24 million, a PE ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

